Numerous mental health campaigners and experts have sharply rebuked King for his claims, slamming those comments as “disgusting and unprofessional”.
A University of Otago professor, the Mental Health Foundation, the Drug Foundation, the Minister for Mental Health and other campaigners say medical research makes it clear alcohol is linked with mental illnesses and suicide.
King, the campaigner behind I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday, defended his claims to the Herald and said medical research proving alcohol consumption was linked to suicide was a matter of opinion.
The Labour Party’s mental health spokeswoman Ingrid Leary said Doocey had “made the wrong decision [by] bypassing usual process and funding Gumboot Friday”.
Leary said King’s comments “are a sad indictment of the Government’s poor funding decision”.
She said, “the comments are deeply problematic and fly in the face of a well-established body of literature that links alcohol use both directly and indirectly to mental ill health, including with suicide risk.
“To continue to fund Gumboot Friday sends a message to young people that alcohol use is a recognised treatment for mental health issues.
“It must be falling for the many wonderful non-governmental organisations with safe and evidence-based approaches to providing mental health support and services to hear these comments and know that they weren’t able to contest for these funds and help these young people,” Leary said.
‘Do your research’ - fellow campaigner calls out King
Fellow campaigner Jazz Thornton, a film director, author, co-founder of charity Voices of Hope and former Young New Zealander of the Year, said she was shocked to read King’s comments.
“To make [such] a statement ... is not only wild, it is disgusting, unprofessional and puts every single young person you advocate for at risk,” Thornton said.
“There is so much I want to say, and a lot I can’t say ... But honestly, this speaks for itself.”
Thornton went further, claiming there were “very messed up things regarding [King’s] organisation”.
She openly questioned why King received Government funding when other agencies and charities supporting youngsters struggling with their mental health did not.
“Our young people do desperately need help, and there have been organisations providing that in a safe and clinically proven way, but [they] just don’t have funding.
“Tomorrow, the man who just told you that alcohol is the solution to mental health is going to ask you for more money (on top of the $24m from the Government) for youth mental health.
“I can say from my own experience: I did attempt to take my own life, and that was on a night when I was drinking to dry and calm myself. But then it lowered my inhibitions. I would not have done that had I not been really drunk.
“That’s the danger of people using alcohol for self-medication. It’s a temporary fix, and it’s not really a fix.”
Robinson said he believed King’s heart was in the right place, and suggested King may have been confused when making those comments on the radio. Robinson said King may have intended to say that self-medication was a reality many faced, rather than saying it was a good option for people.
“I do agree [with King] that many people experiencing mental distress use alcohol as self-medication because they don’t have any other option,” he said.
Mental Health Minister defends $24m funding for King but says he disagrees with grog comments
Labour MP Ginny Andersen said it was “really concerning that we’ve got [comments from] a leader in mental health with a [Government] contract to deliver services in that space that is directly contradictory to medical evidence.
“Let’s not underestimate the fact that alcohol does cause a lot of damage in New Zealand. It really concerns me that comments like that are being made that seem quite uninformed,” she said.
The Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey said he disagreed with King’s comments.
Doocey said the Government took alcohol harm seriously and pointed to its recent raising of alcohol levies.
“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.”
Doocey defended the $24m of taxpayer money going to King’s Gumboot Friday, saying “it will allow young people ... to have access to free mental health counselling. My interest remains with the additional young New Zealanders who are able to access support”.
‘I’m a drug addict, I’m an alcoholic’: King says booze the solution to mental distress
King was speaking on the issue in connection with a suicide prevention fundraising event in Dunedin struggling to gain an alcohol licence from the council. He said any alcohol ban would be “classic overreach” and then claimed it was the solution for people with mental health.
“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues.