Labour claims ‘cover-up’ as weekly reporting on benefit numbers cancelled

Speaking during Parliament’s Question Time, Upston told MPs the weekly data was “very volatile” and not accompanied by the “detailed analysis” delivered every month and quarter.

“We want our department’s resources to be focused on the analysis that we need to get more people into work, not on unnecessary reporting.”

MSD’s website confirmed benefit numbers would continue to be updated on a monthly basis. Weekly reports have been published since April 2020.

Upston told Parliament weekly reporting was introduced because of a demand for more timely information during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That period of course has now passed. Like many things, we are simply returning to the pre-Covid reporting,” Upston said.

Leaping to her feet, Labour’s social development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni pointed out unemployment figures were as high or higher than during the pandemic: “Why does she think now is the time to stop regular weekly reporting?”

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Upston reiterated her view that monthly and quarterly reporting provided “more meaningful” data.

The latest update, for the week ending October 25, reported a record 392,211 people on a main benefit, of which 204,360 were receiving Jobseeker Support.

Sepuloni asked the minister whether she stopped weekly reporting because it showed a steep increase in Jobseeker numbers. Upston rejected that: “We are dealing with the circumstances we got from the last government.”

Speaking to RNZ, Sepuloni said now was not the time to cover up the reality faced by many New Zealanders.

“With unemployment and beneficiaries soaring under her watch, the minister must continue to be transparent with this data, not hide from what she might see as an inconvenient truth.”

The move comes as the Government pursues a shake-up of the welfare system, with tougher requirements and repercussions for beneficiaries.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.