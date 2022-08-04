Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kushlan Sugathapala: Closing gaps need more than healthcare reforms

5 minutes to read
Children born into poverty and deprivation are unlikely to be raised into healthy adults no matter how much we reform healthcare. Photo / AP, File

Children born into poverty and deprivation are unlikely to be raised into healthy adults no matter how much we reform healthcare. Photo / AP, File

NZ Herald
By Kushlan Sugathapala

OPINION

We are making significant changes to our healthcare system to deliver better, more equitable healthcare.

Closing the health gap also requires bold action to reduce poverty and deprivation.

Read More

Healthy homes and healthy food, access

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.