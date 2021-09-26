Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Deluge raises doubts about building houses on West Auckland floodplain

13 minutes to read
Tom Dillane
By:

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Some Kumeu locals believe last month's deluge proves the rush for new housing is putting old and new homes at risk of more flooding. Tom Dillane reports.

On the last day of August, farmers from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.