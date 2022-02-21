Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Koro Carman: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

7 minutes to read
World Indigenous Tourism Summit at the Waitangi Copthorne Hotel. Koro Carman, of Footprints Waipoua, said it was important to have so many influential people in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

World Indigenous Tourism Summit at the Waitangi Copthorne Hotel. Koro Carman, of Footprints Waipoua, said it was important to have so many influential people in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Raised in Northland, Koro Carman has worked in tourism for most of his life but, when Covid dealt tourism a savage blow, he pivoted and is now working as a youth mentor and business development

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.