”It’s very sad news for our ski community,” he said.

“Everybody is very shocked. [It’s a] very sad loss for our ski family.

“They are so young and very talented racers.”

Two others were seriously injured in the crash.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said a 4WD and a people-mover were travelling in opposite directions when the crash happened.

”The vehicles have collided and the investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred,” she said.

The deaths have also been referred to the Coroner.

”Three of the deceased were travelling in the people-mover,” said Walker.

“Another person travelling with them was critically injured.”

The team were in New Zealand to compete at the Winter Games in Queenstown at Cardrona, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables.

The team had been training at Roundhill Ski Area at Tekapo. Videos were shared online of team members training on land and snow.

A spokesperson from the Korean Embassy in Wellington could not comment on the fatal crash.

“At this stage, we are unable to provide any information regarding this matter as the investigation is still on the way by the police,” they said earlier.

Three people died in the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 79 near Geraldine. Photo / George Heard

Walker said the driver of the 4WD – the sole occupant of that vehicle – was also seriously injured.

”Losing so many lives at once is shocking and our hearts go out to those involved,” Walker said.

”Incidents like this are hard on everyone involved, and our communities too.”

The two surviving crash victims were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical and serious condition. Photo / George Heard

The collision happened on the same stretch of road where a campervan crash killed three people in April last year.

One person died in a collision between a truck and a car nearby just a week earlier.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8.30am on August 14 on SH79, north of Geraldine near the intersection of Keen and Main North Rds.