The Herald understands that members of the team, including coaches, were travelling in convoy after a day of training when the crash happened on State Highway 79, near Geraldine, about 3.15pm last Wednesday.
It is unclear what caused the crash, and the identities of the three people who died and whether they are athletes or wider team members are yet to be confirmed.
The Korean Ski Association said it hoped that a “seriously injured” athlete has a speedy recovery, adding it is “devastated” for the “parents, bereaved family members, coaches and fellow players who will be in mourning the most”.
A source close to the team spoke to the Herald from South Korea last week said those involved were “all ski racers”.