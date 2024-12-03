Advertisement
Korean ski champs crash: Fourth person dies in hospital

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Four people have now died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 79 near Geraldine that involved a Korean ski team. Photo / George Heard

A fourth person has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision near Geraldine in August.

Three people travelling in a people-mover were killed in the collision with a four-wheel-drive vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Rd.

Now, police have said that a fourth person from the people-mover, who was critically injured and has been in hospital since the August 14 crash, died yesterday.

Four people have now died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 79 near Geraldine. Photo / George Heard
The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the crash occurred, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash,” said Walker.

A Korean ski team was inside the people-mover.

Junwoo Park, 24, Sangseo Kim, 16, and coach Bum-Hee Cho, 23, died in the head-on crash. The name of the fourth member of the team has not been revealed.

They and other athletes and coaches were travelling in convoy after a day of training when the crash happened.

The families of the young Korean ski champs launched their own investigation into what happened.

Park’s parents contacted the Herald in September seeking information.

“We are collecting various data from Korea to accurately investigate the cause of my child’s death,” said Jin Hyun Park.

“Our families are conducting their own investigation and are considering the possibility that our children died as a result of the luggage loaded in the vehicle.

“It seems that the secondary impact was caused by the luggage during the accident.”

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

