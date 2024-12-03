The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the crash occurred, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash,” said Walker.

A Korean ski team was inside the people-mover.

Junwoo Park, 24, Sangseo Kim, 16, and coach Bum-Hee Cho, 23, died in the head-on crash. The name of the fourth member of the team has not been revealed.

They and other athletes and coaches were travelling in convoy after a day of training when the crash happened.

The families of the young Korean ski champs launched their own investigation into what happened.

Park’s parents contacted the Herald in September seeking information.

“We are collecting various data from Korea to accurately investigate the cause of my child’s death,” said Jin Hyun Park.

“Our families are conducting their own investigation and are considering the possibility that our children died as a result of the luggage loaded in the vehicle.

“It seems that the secondary impact was caused by the luggage during the accident.”

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue.

