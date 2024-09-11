The families of the young Korean ski champs killed in a crash near Geraldine have launched their own investigation into what happened - including the possibility that 400kg of luggage packed into the back of the van contributed to the tragedy.
Junwoo Park, 24, Sangseo Kim, 16 and coach Bum-Hee Cho, 23, died in the head-on crash on August 14.
They and other athletes and coaches were travelling in convoy after a day of training when the crash happened.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash - between a 4WD and the team’s van people-mover - on State Highway 79 at about 3.15pm on August 14.
“It seems that the secondary impact was caused by the luggage during the accident.”
Police could not comment further while their investigation continued.
Park also wondered if first responders were delayed in getting to the victims because of the amount of luggage.
There was about 400kg of gear in the van and Park provided a list that included skis, boots, a 10kg snow drill, training gates and poles.
Park said Kim remained in hospital with a “severe collapse of the occipital region of his brain”.
“This means that the luggage loaded in the back strongly hit [his] occipital region,” he told the Herald.
Following the crash, a source told the Herald that the incident was witnessed by a number of other team members, including a recent Olympic competitor.
She said the group was in New Zealand to compete at the Winter Games in Queenstown at Cardrona, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables.
A plaque bearing the names of the victims was placed at the scene earlier this month
