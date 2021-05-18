Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Knife-wielding man pinned down at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland

Quick Read
A bystander took this photo of two security guards at Sylvia Park - the guard on the left holding a large knife after reportedly disarming a man. Photo / Supplied

A bystander took this photo of two security guards at Sylvia Park - the guard on the left holding a large knife after reportedly disarming a man. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Security guards have wrestled a knife-wielding man to the ground outside Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland.

The man was taken down by two security guards before fleeing the scene, a mall worker told the NZ Herald.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? IF YOU DO LET US KNOW

No one was hurt in the incident.

Another mall worker who saw the incident said the weapon was a large steak knife with a "big blade".

He believed it unfolded after an attempted theft from the mall.

Police, the mall owner and the security company have been contacted for comment.

More to come