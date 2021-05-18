Knife-wielding man pinned down at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland

Security guards have wrestled a knife-wielding man to the ground outside Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland.
The man was taken down by two security guards before fleeing the scene, a mall worker told the NZ Herald.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Another mall worker who saw the incident said the weapon was a large steak knife with a "big blade".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He believed it unfolded after an attempted theft from the mall.
Police, the mall owner and the security company have been contacted for comment.
More to come