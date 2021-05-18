Knife-wielding man pinned down at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland

A bystander took this photo of two security guards at Sylvia Park - the guard on the left holding a large knife after reportedly disarming a man. Photo / Supplied

A bystander took this photo of two security guards at Sylvia Park - the guard on the left holding a large knife after reportedly disarming a man. Photo / Supplied

Security guards have wrestled a knife-wielding man to the ground outside Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland.

The man was taken down by two security guards before fleeing the scene, a mall worker told the NZ Herald.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Another mall worker who saw the incident said the weapon was a large steak knife with a "big blade".

He believed it unfolded after an attempted theft from the mall.

Police, the mall owner and the security company have been contacted for comment.

