Knife-wielding man arrested at Auckland Airport after threatening police

A knife-wielding man was arrested after he allegedly threatened roadworkers.

A man who allegedly threatened police with a knife after a high-speed crash at Auckland Airport has been arrested.

A police officer was punched in the face during the alleged assault and was treated for swelling and bruising.

The incident began when the man allegedly presenting a knife to traffic management staff on the Southern Motorway near Takanini just after midnight, police said.

The man then fled towards Auckland Airport - reaching speeds of at least 180km/h during the 17km dash - and crashed into the security gate which leads to the tarmac.

The man ditched the car and confronted police with the knife when approached. He was tasered and arrested, but not before the alleged assault on the officer.

A Titirangi man, 46, has been charged with intent to avoid arrest, threatening to kill, intentionally damaging an iron gate at Auckland Airport, interfering with Auckland Airport and resisting a constable.

He appeared in Manukau District Court this morning.

He will next appear on August 17.