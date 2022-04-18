Chaos at Kmart store entrance in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Police investigating a brutal attack on staff at a Hamilton Kmart store have now interviewed the battered workers as the hunt for the culprits continues.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today that staff at the store had been spoken to yesterday and that inquiries were ongoing.

At the time, the offenders - two women - were allegedly trying to leave the store without paying for goods.

In a video of the incident posted to Facebook, security staff can be seen wrestling with one woman pulling a young female security officer's hair.

Another woman - armed with kitchen tongs - uses them to stab the back of the young female security staffer before stabbing a male staff member trying to stop her from taking goods out of the store.

Staff at a Kmart in Hamilton can be seen being assaulted by two women. Image / Facebook

A member of the public, wearing a red hat, steps in trying to help as the first woman continues to pull at the young security guard's hair.

Staff can be heard saying: "Let go of her hair!"

One woman yells out: "Get f***ed! F**k off!"

Other members of the public can be seen standing back as one of the women manages to break through carrying a bunch of clothes and what appears to be a hair straightener.

It is understood the pair managed to get away. After the incident, staff closed the store.

Police confirmed they received a report of an assault at a commercial property on Bryce St just after 11.30pm on Saturday.

"It looks like two people were injured but declined medical assistance," a statement said.

Police officers responded but were unable to find any staff still on site, police said.