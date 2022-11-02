Diners are returning in droves to Nem Vietnamese Restaurant Parnell. Photo / Supplied

After three years of Covid-19 uncertainty, Kiwis are starting to dine out again, a new survey has found.

A Restaurant Association of NZ survey on the eating habits of consumers found Kiwis are dining out 25 per cent more in the past year and one in three planned to eat out more.

Takeaway purchases decreased 25 per cent in the same time, and about 29 per cent said they intended to continue to buy less takeouts over the next six months.

"It's clear, however, that confidence is returning and that this brings with it a desire to once again enjoy the pleasures of dining out," said Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.

Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association. Photo / Supplied

The survey quizzed 2000 Kiwis, who also indicated that modern NZ (54 per cent), followed by Asian - mostly Vietnamese - (36 per cent) and Italian (27 per cent) are their top three cuisine preferences.

"2022 has been a year of regeneration for the hospitality industry, with the relaxation of Covid restrictions providing fewer interruptions to dining out," Bidois said.

"Customer hesitancy has still been a factor at different times over the year and the industry has faced new impacts such as staffing shortages, increased costs and cost of living increases affecting consumers' ability to spend."

Despite the rising costs, just 6 per cent said they intended to dine out less.

Those earning more than $80K dined out 30 per cent more than others, and the average per-person spending was $78 a week across all dining out and takeaways.

People in the 46-55 age group spend an average $91 a week at hospitality venues, those 31-36 spent $85 and those younger than 25 spent $35, the survey found.

Those below 40 are more likely than not to dine out once a week at least, and those younger than 30 have the highest dining out frequency with 13 per cent saying they eat out more than four times per week.

Rachel Nguyen, owner of Nem Vietnamese Restaurant in Parnell, says she will be focused on offering 'unique dining experiences' to keeping diners coming back. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rachel Nguyen, owner of Nem Vietnamese Restaurant in Parnell, said there was a noticeable increase in the number of people dining at her restaurant since Covid-19 rules were relaxed.

"I guess many have missed dining at restaurants without restrictions, and there seems to be a trend now for people to have Vietnamese," Nguyen said.

With the spike in costs of ingredients, Nguyen said her focus in the coming year will be to offer better dining experiences to keep diners returning.

"While good food and service are important, what we're looking at now is to see how we can offer unique dining experiences as well so customers can feel what they pay is worth the money," Nguyen said.

Four in 10 respondents also cited that being able to order online is their top priority, and this was viewed as more important than price or deals. Less than 20 per cent preferred to order takeaways in person.

Although Google (53 per cent) was by far the most common way that people found out about a new establishment, 45 per cent used a business's social media page and 15 per cent from friends and family.

Good food was ranked as the main motivation by nine out of 10 respondents, and enjoying the social aspect of dining and taking part in special occasions such as birthdays were ranked by 25 per cent as important reasons for dining out as well.

Service trumped good food and cleanliness over what influenced a good experience.

"This observation, along with the factors that influence the selection of an establishment, could be said to confirm the age-old saying that diners come for the food but come back for the service," the association said.

Two thirds said a long wait and poor value for money were contributions to a bad experience when dining out.