Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kiwis detained in Israel after flotilla intercepted get consular support

RNZ
3 mins to read

Images show Israeli forces intercepting the Marinette, the only remaining boat in the Global Sumud Flotilla sailing towards the Gaza Strip. Video / AFP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed a consular partner has met with the New Zealanders detained in Israel.

Last Monday, organisers for a humanitarian flotilla trying to break an Israeli blockade of Gaza said the boats carrying Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Kiwi teenager Samuel Leason were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save