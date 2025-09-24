He had awoken four hours before speaking to Checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon to start his night shift and discovered “everything was on” with dozens of drones flying around.

“I think nine boats got hit by bombs and other liquids... flammable liquids. I think 12 different things were dropped on nine different boats... It was red alert, all crazy, it was a pretty scary time.”

It was dark during the attacks but he was certain drones were responsible.

Leason said there had been a couple of drone attacks while the flotilla was in Tunisia, which caused fires and the liquid in the missiles was being tested to establish what it was.

He said the main aim of the drone attacks appeared to be to slow things down and scare the sailors rather than injure them.

The Kiwi said he was taking part in the flotilla because children were being bombed in Gaza and the New Zealand Government wasn’t doing enough to deter Israel.

He was scared but it didn’t compare to what Gazans were enduring daily.

The flotilla was getting closer to Greece where it would link up with other boats with the intention of not setting foot on land until they reached Gaza.

From there, aid would be distributed and while it would be a risky operation, it shouldn’t be because “what we’re doing is completely legal”.

“If Israel did try to bomb us or try to stop us in some way then what they’d be doing would be completely illegal and wrong,” Leason said.

“I hope that our Government would ensure there are retributions for that.”

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) should be looking out for anyone taking part in the flotilla rather than warning them off going to the area.

Members were trying to deliver humanitarian aid to a starving people.

He said he had the support of his parents, who were also activists, but he expected they would be a bit worried.

RNZ understands at least two New Zealanders are taking part in the flotilla.

New Zealand Palestinian Yousef Sammour told Saturday Morning he was on one of the boats and he hoped the mission would pave the way for a humanitarian corridor.

NZ family contacts MFAT over flotilla member

MFAT has been contacted by the family of one New Zealander on the flotilla but said it wouldn’t be providing any further information.

A ministry spokesperson said it was aware of reports drones have been attacking some boats participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“New Zealand has a long-standing ‘do not travel’ advisory in place for Gaza. The advisory explicitly warns New Zealanders against any attempt to enter Gaza by sea in breach of Israeli navy restrictions, including participation in flotillas to deliver aid.”

MFAT would continue to monitor the situation. It expected any New Zealanders in the flotilla to be treated in a manner consistent with international law and has communicated this directly to Israel.

– RNZ