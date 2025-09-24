Foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein told AFP it was an “active combat zone” under “lawful naval blockade”.

“If their intentions are sincere, they should transfer any such aid to the nearby Ashkelon Marina so it can be forwarded promptly to the Gaza Strip in a non-violent manner,” he said.

‘No weapons’

The flotilla accused Israel of endangering more than 500 unarmed civilians, and Thunberg labelled it a “scare tactic” that was “not going to stop us”.

“We are sailing peacefully in international waters. We are not carrying weapons. We are carrying food, baby formula, medical supplies and water,” she said in an interview on the flotilla’s Instagram account.

The activists said damage had been caused by “unidentified objects” dropped on deck and accused Israel of “the deployment of explosive and incendiary devices, deliberate dispersal of chemical substances onto civilian vessels”.

Italy dispatched a frigate that was already in the eastern Mediterranean to provide protection for the flotilla, which is also carrying Italian activists and members of parliament.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the drone attacks but also said the flotilla was a “dangerous, irresponsible” initiative to deliver aid that could be transported by her government in just a few hours.

The Global Sumud Flotilla currently numbers 51 vessels, most of which are off the Greek island of Crete.

Vessels waiting to join the flotilla had already been targeted in two suspected drone attacks in Tunisia.

‘No attack acceptable’

The Greek coastguard told AFP that a patrol boat from the EU borders agency Frontex was directed to the area “in response to a report of a threat” to a Polish-flagged boat, but the crew said “they did not require assistance”, so it left.

The European Commission said the freedom of navigation under international law “must be upheld”.

“No attacks, no drone strikes, no seizures or any use of force against the flotilla is acceptable,” said commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova.

The Sumud Flotilla describes itself as an independent group not linked to any government or political party. Sumud is Arabic for “resilience”.

Israel has launched a major air and ground offensive on Gaza City in a bid to root out Hamas, exacerbating humanitarian conditions in the territory.

After nearly two years of war, Israeli military operations have killed at least 65,419 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the UN considers reliable.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

-Agence France-Presse