Turkish activist Halil Rifat Canakci (C), one of the activists who were sailing aboard vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, speaks to the press after arriving at Istanbul Airport. Photo / Yasin Akgul, AFP
International activists who arrived in Istanbul after being deported from Israel following the military’s interception of their Gaza-bound flotilla said they had been subjected to violence and “treated like animals”.
The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month seeking to ferry aid to war-battered Gaza but Israel blocked the boats,detaining more than 400 people whom it began deporting on Friday (local time).
Of that number, 137 activists from 13 countries flew into Istanbul on Saturday, among them 36 Turkish nationals.
“We were intercepted by a huge number of military vessels,” Paolo Romano, a regional councillor from Lombardy in Italy, told AFP at Istanbul airport.
“Some boats were also hit by water cannon. All of the boats were taken by very heavily armed people and brought to shore,” the 29-year-old said.
The Turkish activists were to undergo medical checks on arrival and would appear in court on Sunday to give testimony, their lawyers said.
Turkey has denounced Israel’s interception of the flotilla as “an act of terrorism”, saying Thursday it had opened an investigation.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised the activists as “brave individuals who gave voice to humanity’s conscience” in a post on X and said Ankara would ensure all of its nationals were brought back, without giving an overall number.
Italian journalist Lorenzo D’Agostino, who was on board the flotilla to cover its mission, said they “were kidnapped in international waters when we were 88km from Gaza”.
“It was two hellish days that we spent in prison. We are out now thanks to the pressure of the international public that supports Palestine,” he said.
“I really hope this situation ends soon because it has been barbaric the way we have been treated.”