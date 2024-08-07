Kiwis caring for disabled family members being pushed to the brink

“There are no days off, I’ve had two nights off over the last 12 years,” she said.
“They say he can go into a rest home [to give me] respite, but I can’t do that. He would be out of that door before you know it, and he can’t administer his own oxygen. As a parent, I just can’t do that.”
Now at retirement age, Tucker said she and her husband did not have any savings.
They each lived on superannuation and their son was eligible for a supported living payment.
It was just enough to get by, but not enough to give her son the life he deserved.
“We don’t go out, we don’t do anything. We pay our bills and that’s pretty much it. There hasn’t been spare,” Tucker said.
“He wants to go flatting, he’s got a girlfriend he wants to go and live with, but, of course, we can’t fund him into anything.”
Tucker is one of many New Zealanders who have taken responsibility for their loved ones’ care.
The latest census found 432,000 people were in a similar position.
Carers NZ chief executive Laurie Hilsgen said this largely unpaid workforce generated billions of dollars in social value.
“We commissioned Infometrics to do some economic analysis and they found the annual economic value of family caregiving is at least $17.6 billion a year,” Hilsgen said.
The physical, mental and financial stress could push carers over the edge.
Earlier this week, Hilsgen visited Whangārei to observe an attempted murder trial involving a family carer.
“There is a global social trend of family carers feeling so hopeless and helpless, they see no way out ... They feel they need to kill themselves and the family member they support,” she said.
“Two-thirds of carers experience depression and anxiety, about the same number experience social isolation and loneliness, and more than 40% get injured in their role. They have high wellbeing risks over time.”
Those risks disproportionately impacted women, Hilsgen said.
“Two-thirds of carers are women, so a choice to care, for them, means they often have to work well beyond the age of 65 because they aren’t able to work enough to save for retirement, so there are wellbeing impacts and there are also financial impacts which largely hurt women.”
Tucker felt every day was a battle to advocate for herself and her son.
She struggled to convince the Government to fund accessibility improvements for their bathroom, which she believed was dangerous.
“They kept coming back to me and saying, ‘no, he’s not disabled enough’,” she said.
“My son actually died in that shower. I got him out and we got him back again, but it took that before the Government actually got on board and said, ‘actually, maybe he is disabled enough’.”
Carers NZ planned to petition the Crown to establish a new ministry or commission solely focused on carers’ issues.
“We have called for a minister or a commissioner [to be established] in government that does focus on family carers, their role and supports for them, and alongside that meaningful investment and focus on their wellbeing.”
She said recent changes to the Carer Support subsidy should be reversed immediately.
“Carers were absolutely thrown under the bus by the Ministry for Disabled People and the Government when they returned to a highly restrictive policy of how people could use the Carer Support subsidy,” she said.
“It’s the only state support most carers get, and you need respite if you’re a carer. You can’t keep going like a machine.”
After benefiting from decades of unpaid labour, Hilsgen said it was time for the Government to give back.