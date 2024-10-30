Advertisement
KiwiRail unveils new state-of-the-art, low emission trains

Transport Minister Simeon Brown seeing the first two of the new DM locomotives at KiwiRail’s Middleton depot in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The first of New Zealand’s newest high-tech, low-emission trains which will upgrade the country’s ageing fleet have arrived.

Two of KiwiRail’s new DM locomotives have arrived at Christchurch’s Lyttelton port and will spend the next six months undergoing testing and commissioning at the Middleton depot.

KiwiRail ordered 66 new trains from European locomotive manufacturer Stadler three years ago and they are being built in Valencia, Spain.

The rest will arrive in batches next year and in 2026, with 47 new machines going to the South Island and 19 in the North Island.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown checks out the new locomotives. Photo / George Heard
The DMs are state-of-the-art, dual-cab locomotives with onboard technologies to ensure fuel efficiency and built to meet the European Union’s world-leading emissions standards.

KiwiRail ordered 66 new trains from European locomotive manufacturer Stadler three years ago and they are being built in Valencia, Spain. Photo / George Heard
KiwiRail says they have the potential to reduce fleet CO2 emissions by 20% to 25% through reduced fuel burn and use of onboard technologies.

They will replace the existing DX freight locomotive fleet, which are, on average, 48 years old.

