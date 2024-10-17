Job cuts are planned for KiwiRail. Photo / Bevan Conley

From RNZ

KiwiRail is offering voluntary redundancy to all staff from Monday.

In an email to all staff, KiwiRail chief people and communications officer Andrew Norton said the move was designed to “reshape the business, lower our costs and create a solid footing for future growth”.

The transport operator had been proposing job cuts for months in a bid to lower costs, and had previously offered some teams the opportunity to apply for redundancy.

In the all-staff email, seen by RNZ, KiwiRail said it was extending the offer to all staff from Monday.