Kiwi sex work advocate says OnlyFans ban on sexually explicit content is a 'stab in the back'

A sex work advocate said the censorship move was not fair and could have major impacts. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone feels betrayed."

Sex workers around the country are grappling with the news that from October 1 OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct.

New Zealand sex work advocate ia told the Herald workers here felt the move was a "stab in the back" to those who helped the site become a household name.

According to the company, it's not to blame.

Chief executive Tim Stokely alleged in a statement they had "no choice" in the policy change and banks were responsible.

Online sex work, ia said, had provided a space for many who were unable to do traditional jobs that required in-person work.

"A lot of sex workers I know, as well as cam providers, are doing it because of physical health issues, chronic fatigue, chronic pain. It works really well when you're able to stay in the comfort of your own home and function in a society that otherwise other jobs couldn't have you functioning in."

They said many would lose their following, online support systems and the community they had created because of the change.

"To speak frankly, it's completely bullsh** and it's infuriating to all these people who've invested so much time, so much money, so much content creation, so much effort."

ia said the jokes online about the change were also hurtful, as memes circulating made light of the situation and its impact on sex workers.

"People don't see jobs, livelihoods, incomes, family stability, mental stability, they don't see the issue of how this is affecting the mental health of sex workers."

Stokely said the change came in response to an increased level of obstacles from banks, which would "cite reputational risk and refuse our business".

As an example, he said, Bank of New York Mellon had "flagged and rejected" every wire connected to the company, "making it difficult to pay our creators".

"This decision was made to safeguard their funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies. We obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators," Stokely said.

Porn would "absolutely" be welcomed back, said Stokely, if the banking environment was to change.

New Zealand Prostitute's Collective (NZPC) national organisers Dame Catherine Healy said the move was hugely disappointing and would feel like a "tremendous betrayal".

"Online platforms have made sex work a lot safer in many respects. The ability to be able to network with peer groups, to meet and screen prospective clients."

The policy change could have a huge impact on workers, she said, as people became quite panicked because they could lose their income overnight.

"There's a whole generation of sex workers who won't know any other way of working. It's infuriating."

Healy believed online platforms were under a lot of pressure to do something about trafficking, and a lot of this was external.

OnlyFans isn't the only site cracking down on adult content; ia said even an advocacy page they ran was removed from Instagram.

ia said much of this was down to the misalignment between online consensual sex work and sex trafficking.

"There's a huge, huge difference. But that's what these platforms have been acting off, that's where this pressure has come from. But they've been able to profit off it first before they remove it."

They said workers can feel "so alone", cut off and pushed to the outskirts of society already, so taking away their online world could be even more isolating.