Kiwi Knievel by Weston Frizzell. Photo / Jason Oxenham

It’s been quite a few years since kiwi have been spotted outside of the zoo in Tāmaki Makaurau, but keen observers would have noticed a few dotted around central Auckland this week.

The Kiwi Art Trail features sculptures of our national bird decorated by some of our best homegrown artists, including Otis Frizzell, Flox, Mike Weston, SWEATS and Amanda Billing.

Organised by Save The Kiwi and Gallagher, the art trail invites people to explore a route around Commercial Bay, The Viaduct, Wynard Quarter, and Silo Park to observe the birds in the “wild”.

Image 1 of 13 : Kiwi Battler by Mike Weston

The exhibition is an innovative way for Kiwis to learn about the dangers facing kiwis in the wild and their conservation said Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey.

“Long ago, kiwi would have roamed the whenua that’s now covered by Auckland City,” Impey said. “If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the kiwi on some islands in the Hauraki Gulf and at Tāwharanui, but otherwise it’s a largely invisible creature.

“In recent months kiwi have been in the news for sad reasons, particularly with the spate of kiwi deaths in Northland caused by dogs. It’s nice to share some good news about kiwi and showcase kiwi conservation in a totally different light.”

Artists Otis Frizzell and Mike Weston have designed a kiwi each and one collaboration. Frizell’s is made to look like a solid piece of pouanmu while Weston’s Kiwi Battler blends his love of military aircraft and the urgency for species conservation. Their collaboration dubbed Kiwi Knievel references the daredevil’s motorcycle helmet.

“We are all Kiwis!” said Frizzell. “I’m so glad I can be part of this project to help our feathered friends, and I can’t wait to see what the other artists have done.”

The sculptures will be auctioned when the trail closes in early November and the money raised will go towards raising the next generation of kiwi at the Gallagher Kiwi Burrow (formerly the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow), a facility managed by Save the Kiwi that incubates and hatches kiwi chicks before they’re released into the wild.

“We’re specialists in insurance,” said Gallagher chief executive Carl O’Shea, “and the Gallagher Kiwi Burrow is essentially an insurance policy for the future of kiwi. With the launch of the Kiwi Art Trail, we’re proud to work with Save the Kiwi on this unique initiative to insure the future of our national bird.”

Visitors to the trail are being encouraged to vote for their favourite sculptures. For more information, visit www.kiwiarttrail.nz.