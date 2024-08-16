Indonesian police are investigating the death of a Kiwi psychology professor who died while snorkelling at a popular beach.
Dr James Liu was visiting Indonesia as a keynote speaker at the International Association of Cross-Cultural Psychology.
Indonesian media reported that Liu died after “becoming exhausted” from swimming at Pink Beach, Komodo National Park on Sunday.
But Liu’s daughter Bree Bonson-Liu, 23, told Stuff that his autopsy showed he had died from having food in his respiratory tract.
“He was still trying to breathe and spit out the water, but no one did CPR or mouth-to-mouth,” Bonson-Liu told Stuff.