Kiwi father-of-three Mika Tua killed after being electrocuted in a work accident in Perth

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Mika Tua with his family.

A young Kiwi dad has died after being electrocuted while chopping down trees in Perth.

Emergency services attended the incident in Maida Vale in Perth’s outer east at about 1.30pm on July 23, following reports that a man had been electrocuted in a work accident. It is understood his tools came into contact with the lines.

Australian police identified the dead man as tree lopper Mika Tua, 29, originally from New Zealand.

Tua is a father-of-three and a friend, Angelene Sua-Sagapolutele, has started a GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/mika-tua?cdn-cache=0 to raise money for the family as he was their sole source of income.

“No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why,” Sua-Sagapolutele said.

She said Tua leaves behind his wife, Shirley, and their three children, MJ Luea, Liliu-Aoina, and Jahziel.

“This young family is now facing the immense tragedy of this sudden loss, carrying heavy hearts and enduring irreparable grief,” Sua-Sagapolutele said on the page.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, but losing someone unexpectedly creates a wound that time cannot heal.”

She said Tua was the sole source of income for the family and his sudden death “left the family in a challenging situation”.

“The funeral expenses, coupled with their current circumstances, are overwhelming,” Sua-Sagapolutele said.

She explained the funds would support Tua’s widow in paying for funeral costs and help assist her with everyday expenses.

The fundraiser has so far raised just over A$4000 ($4400) from 56 donors.

‘Thank you in advance for your support and kindness towards Shirley and her family during this tough period. God bless you,” Sua-Sagapolutele said

“Mika Tua will be deeply missed by his wife, children, family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

His wife Shirley told Australian media she was in disbelief and “just screamed” when she first heard of her husband’s death.

‘Normally I always get him up, make him a tea and say, ‘Honey please be safe’ and yesterday was the first time I didn’t say that and now he’s gone,’ she told 9News.

She said they met in church nine years ago and had three children together.

She had been wearing Tua’s clothes to keep him close.

Tua was being remembered as a loving dad and a sports fanatic who had a big laugh.

His brother Tua Tua said they had planned to travel together but “now he’s gone”.

