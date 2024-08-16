Kavanaugh said she attended a post-match function at which she realised she had several missed calls from her twin sister Maurica.

Kavanaugh, with a hand on her chest, fights back tears as she explains what her sister had been trying to do.

“Time would tell she was trying to get me safely out of the public venue so she could tell me herself.”

She described the messages she received from members of the public as “vicious” and “absolutely savage”.

“The worst were the absolutely vile and vicious messages that came to me through all portals – using language I couldn’t use on morning TV,” she said.

There were threats against her and people calling on her not to return to New Zealand.

Last week, the soprano, who is based in the United Kingdom, cancelled a show she was due to give in Palmerston North because she was too scared to return home.

A statement released by her mother and stepfather earlier said their daughter had received an onslaught of hate mail.

“We are devastated at the reaction, which went far beyond expressions of opinion about her classical voice but instead entered the realm of vitriol, hate and accusation.

“We fear we’ll never see our daughter here again,” they said.

Online bullies had also targeted Kavanaugh’s cleft-affected daughter and made fun of her.

“I never would have expected that from New Zealanders,” she said. “Come for me if you don’t like my singing – fine. Not my child.”