The Kiwi singer who faced heavy criticism after her performance of the New Zealand national anthem has spoken out about the online bullying that left her traumatised.
Marla Kavanaugh performed the anthem at the All Blacks’ match against Fiji match in San Diego last month. Despite the crowd singing along and an overall warm reception, she found out later that was not the case back in Aotearoa.
Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast show, she said: “I don’t remember a lot about it because it’s been really traumatic. But I do remember feeling just so proud to represent New Zealand in San Diego ...
“I can tell you I remember this one thing, that when I started off the first verse, I remember feeling like it was a little slow.”