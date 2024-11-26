Advertisement
Kiwi allegedly murdered in South Africa: Man killed in Cape Town robbery, local media reports

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The man was visiting his parents in Monte Vista, Cape Town when he was shot dead. Photo / 123RF

A New Zealand man has allegedly been murdered while visiting South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said consular officials were giving advice to the family of a man who died in the country.

Local media have reported a Kiwi was allegedly murdered after trying to intervene in a robbery on Cape Town’s Mostert St in Monte Vista on Friday.

The Daily Voice reported the New Zealander was visiting his parents in Monte Vista - a neighbourhood near Parow.

A resident said the man’s parents were targets of the robbery and he had tried to stop it.

The resident said the man’s parents had just returned from a local shopping mall, N1 City, with a large amount of cash.

A neighbourhood watch group said the man threw a sledgehammer at the offenders' getaway car, after which they shot him dead, the Daily Voice reported.

South Africa Police Service spokesman Malcolm Pojie told media police believed the offenders had followed the couple from the bank to their address.

Police tracked the vehicle the offenders used, a Toyota Corolla, and found it in a carpark in Parow, about 4.6km away.

No arrests have been made.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

