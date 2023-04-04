Kitchen fire injures Christchurch resident

Three fire crews from Anzac and Central stations worked to extinguish the fire. Photo / Bevan Conley

The resident of a Christchurch suburban home has been injured by a fire in their kitchen this morning, Fire and Emergency has confirmed.

A single call reporting the blaze came in shortly after 11am, Shift Manager Alex Norris told the Herald. The residential home was blazing from the kitchen, fire crews discovered when they arrived.

Three fire crews from Anzac and Central stations worked to extinguish the fire, which took only 15 minutes.

A fire investigator has been made aware of the incident, but it’s not believed to be suspicious according to Norris.

One patient was treated by St John ambulance at the scene. Their condition is unknown at this stage.

House fires have been a common occurrence in Christchurch over recent months, with residents both killed and injured in several blazes across the city.

A property blaze in Ilam killed an 88-year-old woman in February, while three weeks before, a south Christchurch home turned into a heat trap that injured two residents after sparking near an ongoing Elton John concert.

Multiple fire crews from Christchurch Central, Wigram and Spreydon were called to the fire in Spreydon, Fire and Emergency said the property’s owner re-entered the house after initially escaping, which is what caused his injury.

The month before that, a person was arrested after two Christchurch properties caught fire at roughly the same time.

And as recently as this morning, a private hospital in Papanui sparked a firefighter callout after a blaze started in its laundry room.

Nobody was injured during the incident.