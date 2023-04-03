The flames, described as 'small' by Fire and Emergency staff, had caused smoke to rise in the building. Photo / George Heard

Emergency crews were put on alert after discovering a fire had broken out at a local hospital in Christchurch this morning.

The flames, described as “small” by Fire and Emergency staff, had caused smoke to rise in the building which initially led a fire alarm to activate.

Two engines from Christchurch central arrived at St George’s Hospital at 5.45am after receiving reports of alarm activation in the building.

Upon arriving, the crews identified the smoke and a sprinkler was activated.

It was then discovered a small fire was raging in the hospital’s laundry room, shift manager Alex Norris said.

As a third crew arrived from Ilam, the hospital’s ventilation system was used to help fight the small blaze, which was put out without any further drama.

Norris said staff on the ground confirmed there had been no injuries during the incident.

St George’s Hospital is a private hospital based in the northern suburb of Christchurch,