Neighbours describe ‘yellow plumes of smoke’ after two Christchurch house fires

Fire units were called to the house fire in Hillmorton, Christchurch. Photo / Nathan Morton

A heavy emergency service turnout was prompted on Thursday morning after two Christchurch properties caught fire at roughly the same time.

Neighbours reported seeing large plumes of yellow smoke billow from a house on Bidwell Pl, in the southwestern suburb of Hillmorton shortly after 8.50am.

Fire and Emergency’s Simon Lyford also confirmed a second house fire was being attended to on Burnham’s Telegraph Rd, which had sparked simultaneously to the Hillmorton house.

At least three fire units could be seen tackling the blaze at Hillmorton, at one stage neighbours reported seeing firemen on the house’s roof.

Kelvin Mcelroy was gardening at his nearby home when he began to smell smoke coming from elsewhere.

He said within minutes, several police came “screaming down the road”.

“The police were coming one after the other, at first I thought there’d been an incident nearby,” he said.

When he made his way down the road, he saw large plumes of yellow smoke reaching as high as six metres.

“I initially thought it was a scrub fire, you’d think it was coming from the nearby reserve,” he said.

“The firemen were on the roof, I could see two at the time. The smoke would have been terrible for the houses nearby.”

Another neighbour, Chris Botur said firemen put the blaze out relatively quickly - within 30 minutes of being called out.

“They did quite well to get it under control.”

A resident cycling through the street at the time said he could see a family exiting the property soon after the blaze had started.

He didn’t think anybody had been injured.

“The smoke was quite thick and toxic, the whole house was burning away,” he said.

Bidwell Pl, a no-exit street that borders Canterbury Agricultural Park, is closed off to the public as fire crews clean up.

Fire and Emergency’s Simon Lyford said the call came through at 8.50am, where two firetrucks from Spreydon and Wigram responded.

A third from Woolston also responded when it was on its way to the workshop.

Lyford said the property was “well-involved” and a fire investigator is on their way to the scene.

On the second fire in Burnham, Lyford said two appliances from Dunsandel and Burnham initially responded.

However, calls for backup trucks were made due to the “rural nature” of the fire, which is in the roof of a residential property on Telegraph Rd.

All crews are still at the site “to dampen things”.

“Both housefires have all crews in attendance, but there’s no risk of either spreading. Both fires are contained.”

