Resident burned after Christchurch house fire

A person suffered burns in a house fire in Spreydon, Christchurch, overnight.

Fire crewswere called to the blaze on Bayley Pl shortly after 11pm.

Shift manager Jill Higgison told the Herald the house was well alight when fire crews arrived, and an ambulance was called for one person who was burned.

Four fire engines from Christchurch Central, Wigram and Spreydon tackled the flames for about two hours.

Higgison said there was no further risk to the public.

