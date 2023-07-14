Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has apologised to anyone who has found her behaviour towards them unacceptable.

”I will also offer that apology personally to anyone who wants to talk to me individually,” Allan said in a statement released this afternoon.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he met with Allan this morning to discuss her recent leave and allegations made against her.

She will return to work on Monday and resume her full duties. She will receive “extra coaching to support her to create the positive working environment both of us are committed to”, he said.

”Kiri has had a rough time lately, both personally and at work, and I’m pleased she is in a much better space after taking some time off and getting some professional support.

”Mental wellbeing should never be a source of shame or embarrassment. I commend Kiri for speaking publicly about her recent struggles and I’ve been resolutely committed to supporting her through that. Mental health challenges can confront any of us. It’s important we create an environment where people can speak openly about that and get any help they need.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan was on leave during parts of June to take care of her mental health and wellbeing, and she confirmed a fortnight ago that her relationship with her partner, former RNZ presenter Māni Dunlop, had ended.

She had earlier posted on her Instagram account about her decision to take leave due to personal circumstances on top of work pressures.

She returned to work on June 29, and fronted media following reports over concerns about the working relationships in her office from over a year ago, when she was Minister of Conservation.

The initial mental health leave was not connected to the issues raised about her office environment.

Allan earlier had rejected all allegations regarding the working relationships in her office, adding that no formal complaints have been made.

She then went on leave again on Monday, July 3, and Hipkins said was going to take some time off before they could meet again after he returned from Europe to discuss her future.

Hipkins said this afternoon that Allan was a talented minister who made a huge contribution to the Government.

“It’s important we have a diversity of views, voices and experiences around the Cabinet table and Kiri’s recent experiences only adds to that.

“In our discussions, Kiri did acknowledge that in her passion for her work she sets high standards and high expectations of herself and her staff, but staff and officials must be treated with respect, and there is clear guidance for MPs around that. Kiri agrees with me on that.”

He said coming to grips with being a minister could be tough, especially in the first year.

“When you add the fact Kiri has battled and overcome cancer in that time plus some personal challenges it’s understandable that she was feeling under pressure.

“Regardless, I’ve made my expectations to Ministers around their conduct crystal clear and Kiri has agreed to focus on the way she interacts with those around her and make improvements where necessary. I expect all Ministers to do the same.”

Allan added: “It’s been a really tough time for me lately and I’ve really appreciated all the aroha that’s come my way. It’s helped me to get through and I know I can come out of this a stronger and better person.

”I’m absolutely passionate about my work and the difference I can make for my community and for Aotearoa.

”I want to create a working environment where we set high expectations and work hard to achieve them. But I’ll be working extra hard to make sure those around me know and see how much I appreciate them and value the work they do.

”I’m looking forward to getting back to work and focussing on the important tasks we have ahead.”

In late June, Allan accused the National Party of a “fishing exercise” that had come up empty and has framed the “challenges” in her office as her having the gumption to ask for help when she needs it, and working with heads of departments, including having robust discussions, to get better outcomes.

But National said that there were still questions that Allan has not answered, including “concerns” that have been confirmed by the Department of Conservation - from more than a year ago - and by the National Emergency Management Agency, from an unspecified time.

Asked if she was a tough boss, or whether she had ever shouted at staff, Allan said she wasn’t and she hasn’t. She rejected anonymous allegations that surfaced, in a Stuff report, from a senior public servant who said Allan had shouted at them during a phone call.

This followed DoC confirmation from more than a year ago, when Allan was Conservation Minister, of concerns about the working relationship which were enough to see a private secretary end their secondment early. The head of the Conservation Department, Penny Nelson, said she had discussed the issue with Ministerial Services, and nothing further was brought to her attention.

National MP Simeon Brown also lodged an Official Information Act request seeking material referencing Allan’s “behaviour or conduct”. Two items were found to be in scope. One was a text message - between head of MBIE Carolyn Tremain and head of Kānoa Robert Pigou - in March this year. The content of the message was withheld, which Brown has appealed to the Ombudmsan. The Ombudsman, in a later decision, would not release the message.

The other item involved the National Emergency Management Agency, but its nature and date and content were withheld. NEMA chief executive Dave Gawn, in the OIA response, added: “I was aware that there were concerns with regard to relationships in the minister’s office and I further understand that action was taken to address these concerns.”

One former staffer has said she has never seen any evidence of this kind of behaviour from the minister.