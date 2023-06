The rescue helicopter was called in to airlift a patient to hospital. Photo / Stephen Barker

One person has died and another been airlifted to hospital after a crash on a rural road near Rotorua.

The serious single-vehicle crash in Kinleith took place on Smythe Rd at about 7.50pm yesterday, police said.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” police said.

“One other person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.