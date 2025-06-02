The Napier-based Catholic theologian founded and leads the New Zealand chapter of global support group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

“It’s a privilege to work for the wounded people of New Zealand, and it helps me. So if I’m going to be honoured for that, I accept.

“[And] the work SNAP does is honourable work. It’s not about me - the honour is for the work I’m doing. In order to promote the good work that this is, it would be disrespectful not to accept.”

Christopher Longhurst pictured after the Government’s apology in November over state and faith-based abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But he remained disappointed in the Government’s decision not to follow the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions recommendation last year that a new entity be set up to handle the redress system for survivors.

The recommendation followed a six-year process that found 200,000 out of an estimated 655,000 New Zealanders in state or faith-based care between 1950 and 2019 were abused, and many more neglected – with Māori disproportionately affected and subjected to overt and targeted racism.

Erica Stanford announced this month the Government would invest $774 million in Budget 2025 to improve the redress system for survivors of abuse in state care, with increases to the average payment for new claims from $19,180 to $30,000, and top-ups for those who had already settled.

Changes to the redress system for survivors of state abuse don't extend to survivors of faith-based abuse at this stage because those need more consideration, Erica Stanford said this month. Stanford is the Minister in charge of the response to state and faith-based abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stanford, the Minister in charge of the Government response to the Royal Commission’s report, said ministers had decided to focus on improving the current system – rather than introducing a new entity – to help survivors more quickly.

However, the improvements didn’t include decisions relating to faith-based institutions, which needed more consideration, she said, acknowledging this would be disappointing for survivors.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said setting up a new system for redress would slow payments and cost “a lot of money” while not guaranteeing better outcomes.

But Longhurst said the current system was failing survivors, with its complexity “causing more harm”.

“So why put more money into a system that’s not working? That money should be set aside for survivor compensation in individual cases. [The decision] is an insult … and it’s a direct affront to the Royal Commission to not even accept the very first recommendation.

“Together let’s hold the Government and church leaders to account to provide the redress they promised.”

