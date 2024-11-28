Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Betrayals of faith: Sexual misconduct at the highest levels of the NZ Catholic Church

By Pete McKenzie
New Zealand Listener·
23 mins to read

Five years after her complaints of sexual misconduct against two Catholic priests were upheld, a woman who had intended to become a nun is alarmed they continue to practise and fears other women may be at risk.

As a teenager, all Annie Benefield wanted was to become a nun. This was surprising. Benefield’s family was Catholic, but their faith was quiet. Through most of her childhood in Whanganui, it meant regular Mass at St Anne’s Church, which was exciting not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener