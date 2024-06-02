Paul Jansen pictured in 2006. Photo / NZME

Paul (Scratch) Jansen

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

For services to wildlife conservation

Scratch Jansen has contributed to conservation through New Zealand Wildlife Service and Department of Conservation (DoC) roles since 1979, most recently in senior advisory roles including on the Predator Free 2050 national vision.

To protect declining kōkako populations in Rotorua, Jansen initiated research in the 1980s to protect forest blocks from logging.

His early use of motion sensor cameras identified possums preying on kōkako nests, leading to a major reassessment of the possum threat.

He developed techniques to capture and relocate kōkako to predator-free islands, and the kōkako population climbed from 200 pairs in 1999 to 2000 in 2020.

He was involved with pest removal from Mokoia Island on Lake Rotorua, working with local schools and iwi, and later translocating North Island robins, saddlebacks and brown kiwi.

He assisted with pest removal from Moutohora Island and the reintroduction of threatened species.

He was Kākāpō Recovery Group leader for DoC from 1995 to 2006, overseeing the growth in numbers from 50 towards the present population of 250.

He provided innovative leadership involving intensive “hands-on” manipulation of eggs, chicks, diet and disease.

He became Kiwi Recovery Group leader in 2000 and was heavily involved with the reintroduction of the North Island brown kiwi to Wellington and the Capital Kiwi Project.

Jansen helped design and implement the predator-proof fence for the Cape Kidnappers Sanctuary.

Fraser Crompton William

King’s Service Medal

For services to the community

Fraser Lake has been a St John First Responder since 2006, assisting the Omori, Kuratau, Whareroa, Pukawa, Turangi and the Western Bays.

Lake became a member of the St John Area Committee in 2011, becoming chair in 2013.

He was the driving force behind acquiring land to build a new St John Ambulance station in Turangi, as the existing building was identified as not meeting earthquake standards. He was key in procuring funding and undertook much of the project management of the build itself.

He was instrumental in establishing the Omori/Western Lake Taupō First Response Charitable Trust in 2011, to raise money for a 4WD first response vehicle to reach farms and bays and a Lifepac 15, an advanced device for assessing patients’ conditions.

The vehicle was purchased with $35,000 raised and further fundraising of $28,000 allowed the purchase of the Lifepac 15.

Lake was a member and deputy chief of Omori Volunteer Fire Brigade between 2007 and 2014.

John Warner (Warner) Haldane

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

For services to arts administration, particularly music

Warner Haldane has volunteered with a variety of arts organisations at local, regional and national levels since 1974.

Haldane has held roles with several arts governance councils, from gallery and museum associations in the 1970s and 1980s, to the New Zealand Choral Federation and New Zealand Organ Association (NZOA) from the late 1980s and 1990s.

He was national secretary of the NZOA from 2002 to 2014, edited NZ Organ News from 2006 to 2018, and has been president since 2017.

He donated $50,000 to establish the New Zealand Organ Music Foundation in 2022 and is a trustee and secretary.

He has been president of the Bay of Plenty Music School Board since 2008, leading several initiatives to keep the organisation well-maintained.

He has held roles with numerous local music, arts and community organisations in Whakatāne and previously in Dunedin and Gisborne.

He was on the committees of the Gisborne Community Arts Council, the Gisborne Music Society, Unity Theatre, and Chairman of the Gisborne Theatres Management Board.

He was inaugural president of the Whakatāne Community Orchestra from 2009 to 2013, instrumental in developing the organisation’s constitution.

He is current vice president and former president of Whakatāne Music Society.

Haldane has organised concerts locally featuring national and international organists.







