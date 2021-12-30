Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kim Knight: In a Delta lockdown year we each defined what freedom meant - now we live with the consequences

8 minutes to read
The long slog of Auckland's Delta year is all but over. Photo/Michael Craig

The long slog of Auckland's Delta year is all but over. Photo/Michael Craig

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

It was the toughest four months in many people's lifetime. Kim Knight reflects on Auckland's long lockdown and lessons learned in 2021.

For a while, they loved us from afar.

Auckland, with its bridge and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.