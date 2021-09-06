Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Delta Diary - Kim Knight on Week 3

4 minutes to read
Stormy-Jade Bristow-Havili gets vaccinated at Papakura Marae. Photo/Michael Craig

Stormy-Jade Bristow-Havili gets vaccinated at Papakura Marae. Photo/Michael Craig

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

Dads, dogs and spaghetti pizza - Kim Knight looks for bright patches in the difficult third week of the Delta outbreak lockdown.

On Day Who Even Cares of the lockdown I was forced to buy

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.