Infamous tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom is expecting his first child with wife Liz Dotcom - and it's a boy.

The 48-year-old German-Finnish internet entrepreneur is still fighting an extradition process with the US Supreme Court a decade after heavily-armed anti-terrorism specialists raided his $30 million mansion in Coatesville Auckland in 2012.

Dotcom founded the file-sharing platform Megaupload and has been in copyright legal battles for over a decade.

Today, Kim and Liz Dotcom live in a sprawling home in Queenstown. Liz is 21 years Kim's junior.

The baby announcement was made on Kim's Twitter account with a photo of the couple together with the Queenstown alps in the background. Beside it was an ultrasound image of the baby.

"Baby on the way. It's a boy" the infamous tech entrepreneur posted to his more than 793,000 followers.

He posted a second ultrasound image below the initial Twitter post with the caption: "When I told him he's a Dotcom he gave me a thumbs up in the ultrasound."

This will be Kim Dotcom's sixth child. He fathered twin girls, his fourth and fifth children, with ex-wife Mona Verga, who he married in 2009 and divorced in 2014.

Kim Dotcom married Elizabeth Donnelly on January 20, 2018 - the anniversary date of the raid during which he was arrested in 2012.

The arrests were on behalf of the FBI, which was carrying out a worldwide operation targeting Megaupload. At the time, activity on the site comprised 4 per cent of the globe's internet traffic.

I have 5 young children who depend on me. Under NZ law I have done nothing wrong. Show kindness to my children Jacinda and stop the persecution of my family. You called for an independent inquiry into my ridiculous case when you were still in opposition. What happened? #Kindness pic.twitter.com/znRCrMiukr — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) September 28, 2018

Even though Dotcom was facing claims of criminal copyright violation - something later found to not be a crime in New Zealand - the police used the heavily-armed anti-terrorist Special Tactics Group in a helicopter assault on his Coatesville mansion.

He and others arrested face decades in jail if successfully extradited to the United States and convicted on copyright, money laundering and other charges.

Dotcom has always denied any illegality.

Kim Dotcom and wife Elizabeth moved to Queenstown in August 2017.

He and Donnelly had been seeing each other for about two years when they married in 2018.

In an earlier interview, Dotcom said: "I'm in love. We're in love. This is not some fling - this is serious.

"I thought I would never love again. My heart turned ice cold after my separation from Mona. To love and be loved is what happiness is all about.

"I'm so happy that I met Liz and that I can feel those butterflies again."

The couple moved to Queenstown in August 2017 and Liz had planned on attending the University of Otago to further her legal studies.

The US Supreme Court has found that Megaupload staffers - founder Dotcom, coders Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk, and marketing manager Finn Batato - are eligible to be extradited.

The next stage is for the Minister of Justice - currently Kris Faafoi - to sign an extradition warrant if he considers it appropriate. Those facing deportation can submit their case and he is obliged to take that into consideration.

Once the minister's decision is made, if he supports extradition, his decision is open to challenge in court, and then appeals.