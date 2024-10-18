Kim Dotcom is in a row with a gardener over work done at his Queenstown property.
A former gardener at Kim Dotcom’s Queenstown mansion claims he is owed more than $35,000 for his work.
Queenstown gardener Mike Hawthorne has accused Dotcom’s property management company of withholding payments and unusual working conditions after working on the tech entrepreneur’s sprawling multimillion-dollar property at Glenorchy, overlooking Lake Wakatipu.
Dotcom, however, disputes the claims, saying their property management team has “great relations with dozens of contractors”.
Following the breakdown of their working relationship, Hawthorne posted to Facebook asking if other contractors had issues dealing with Dotcom.
Two other contractors have also spoken to the Herald claiming to have had unsatisfactory dealings with Dotcom’s property management company and alleging odd working conditions, including claims of having to remain silent for hours in the daytime to avoid disturbing Dotcom’s sleep.
In response, Dotcom said: “Obviously I don’t want the lawns to be done when I’m sleeping.”
Dotcom said he was aware of the dispute with Hawthorne, but doubted there was merit to the claims of any others.
“I owe [Hawthorne] nothing because I’m not a party to his agreement. I know there is a dispute about his hourly rate. He was offered $50 per hour. After his contractor role was terminated because of poor performance he demanded $85 per hour and threatened to go to the media,” he said.
Dotcom said his total interaction with the gardener was “at most 20 minutes,” as the work was managed by the property manager.
Hawthorne, who was previously landscape manager at Remarkables Park in Queenstown and collection curator at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, is self-employed and says his services were enlisted after sending his credentials in response to a job advertisement.
The advert promised attractive perks, including vehicle access, accommodation and staff meals, Hawthorne claimed.
However, after two-and-a-half months of work, there was a dispute over money.
Hawthorne said his initial agreement with the property management company was verbal.
“After I sent him my credentials, he called me pretty much straight away and asked me to come up for an interview, which I did.
“I said I was on $55 per hour wages at my last job, which I left to work for Kim. Kim told me he wanted me to contract to him, so I charged him $75 per hour plus GST”
Hawthorne said he also offered a 10% discount for his first month of work in October last year, but alleged that after this was not paid, he left the November and December invoices at $75.
Hawthorne said he left his previous employer, and set up a business in order to be contracted to Dotcom.
“When I invoiced [Dotcom’s property management], [they] refused to pay it, insisting we had agreed on $50 an hour, which was not true.”
In March this year, Liz Dotcom offered him $24,397.55 for his and his team’s October work and expense reimbursements, but was told this would not be paid until “correct and final” invoices for November and December were received.
Dotcom denied there could be any confusion over the verbal agreement, which he said was in front of witnesses.
“It’s a case of a disgruntled contractor who’s trying to blackmail us through the media,” he told the Herald.
Hawthorne also claims he was denied access to basic facilities like toilets on the property.
“I have ulcerative colitis, and he wouldn’t let me use the toilet in the house. I had to make do with what I could,” Hawthorne said.
Hawthorne said that, due to his condition, he had to dig a hole to answer nature’s call in at the bottom of the garden - an incident Dotcom referred to in a social media post.
Summer is coming. We are looking for a new gardener who doesn’t shit in our gardens, doesn’t destroy our lavender and doesn’t bring his non-gardener boyfriend without permission to our property to ruin our lawns. We offer $50 an hour (as usual). Apply to the email in my profile.