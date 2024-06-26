Dickason’s official parole eligibility date has been recorded as November 6, 2028.
The date is not calculated from the date of her sentence - it also includes time she has spent on remand in custody.
Dickason’s parole date falls just 52 months and one week after sentencing - or four years and four months.
At her first parole hearing in 2028, the board will hear about Dickason’s progress in custody - including her treatment along the way any improvement to her health, her current prognosis and behaviour.
It will also hear about her plans for release - what she intends to do if granted parole in terms of her daily life and work; where she intends to live, with who and whom; and how she intends to remain offence-free.
Specialist reports will be provided to the board to consider.
They can only release the triple killer if they are satisfied she does not pose a risk to anyone’s safety.
If she cannot convince the board, she will remain either in hospital or prison until her statutory release date - the day her sentence ends, after which she can no longer legally be detained.
When Dickason is released she may be ordered to leave New Zealand immediately.
A deportation order could be granted, meaning she would be released on parole and then leave the country on the earliest possible flight back to South Africa.
“You were in despair at the situation. You found yourself ... isolated, without family and as you perceived it you were effectively alone ... you saw the only way out as being suicide in which the children had to join you in death.
“Somehow you perceived the children’s deaths as a means of alleviating a source of stress and despair or some combination of both.
“Your thinking at this time was causative of your action. I accept ... there is a direct causal connection between your mental illness and your offending, which significantly reduces your moral culpability as a result.
“Although your legal responsibility for the offending remains, many of the sentencing objectives including the needs of denunciation and deterrence are significantly moderated.”
‘I am horrified by my actions’: Lauren Dickason’s public statement in full
Justice Mander revealed in court that Dickason had written him a letter expressing sorrow and remorse over killing the children - and acknowledging the heartache she had caused her husband and wider family.
A statement saying much the same was released on Dickason’s behalf after the hearing by her lawyer Kerryn Beaton KC.
Dickason said she and her family hoped for privacy going forward so they “can heal in their own space and time”.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.