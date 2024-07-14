Kids in deprived neighbourhoods exposed to dirtier air, NZ-first analysis shows

Children born in our most deprived neighbourhoods have been growing up in much dirtier air than their better-off counterparts - with potentially life-long consequences.
In the first study of its kind, researchers tapped into a decade of data to explore how air pollution can be better or worse depending on where we live, despite monitoring showing nationwide air quality levels are generally good for most of the year.
In recent years, scientists have revealed some pollutants stemming from car exhausts and chimneys have been quietly contributing to thousands of premature deaths each year - while global studies have drawn links to risks of brain abnormalities, affective disorders and youth suicide.
Yet we’ve still been missing much of the picture: especially when it comes to how the polluted air we’re exposed to as children can cause health problems in later life.
Now, a team of researchers led by the University of Canterbury’s Dr Matt Hobbs trawled through 10 years of data from 1265 people tracked by the longitudinal Christchurch Health and Development Study.