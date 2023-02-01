In his message, the King implored Kiwis to remain strong, brave and steadfast in the face of adversity. Photo / AP

New Zealand’s monarch, King Charles III, has sent his “deepest condolences” to New Zealand following the deadly floods which have struck Auckland - and Princess Anne will visit the country this month.

The King mentioned the city’s clean-up efforts after the flood in which four people died.

In the message, the King said he had “long admired the strength and resourcefulness of New Zealanders”.

“My wife and I wanted to send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives.

“And our special thoughts are with the many others whose livelihoods have been so terribly impacted by these devastating floods.”

The King implored Kiwis to remain strong, brave and steadfast in the face of adversity.

“My most heartfelt prayers are with all those who are supporting the response and recovery efforts to help people repair or restore their homes and businesses.

“Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Princess Anne is this month “travelling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th Anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North”.

”It’s terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years.”

Her Royal Highness will be accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Retired).

”The Princess Royal will undertake other engagements during her visit, including attending an Act of Remembrance (wreath laying) at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington. Her Royal Highness will also rededicate the War Memorial at Cathedral Square in Christchurch.”

Princess Anne last visited New Zealand in 2010.

