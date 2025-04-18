Kevin Barry was the victim of a fatal workplace accident. Photo / Givealittle

“Kevin was always a straight-up guy and [was] never afraid to fight for what was right.

“He was so generous, a real man’s man with a giant heart, especially when it came to his family.”

Barry played a key role in saving lives in hundreds of accidents, some which were “the worst accidents can get”, Jones said.

Barry would “give you pretty much anything and everything”, he added.

The victim of a “freak” workplace accident is being remembered as a devoted member of the Western Springs Speedway. Photo / James Selwyn Photos

Motul New Zealand said in a Facebook tribute: “Rest in peace Kevin, you are a true passionate motorsport petrolhead who dedicated everything to the sport and the success of others.”

R&R Powersports said Barry had died in a “freak accident at work”.

“We will all miss him so much and he [will] always have a special place in our hearts.”

The victim of a “freak” workplace accident is being remembered as a devoted member of the Western Springs Speedway. Photo / James Selwyn Photos

A family member described Barry as “our number one supporter who will be dearly missed”.

“He was so generous that he often left himself with very little in return.

“He deserves a send-off fitting of such a great man.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help cover funeral costs and to ease the financial burden on his family

The Givealittle page said: “Kevin was a kind, hardworking soul who brought light and laughter to everyone who knew him.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.