Updated

Kevin Barry workplace death: Tributes for Western Springs Speedway crew member

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kevin Barry was the victim of a fatal workplace accident. Photo / Givealittle

  • Kevin Barry, a devoted Western Springs Speedway safety crew member, died in a workplace accident.
  • Barry, in his 60s, was remembered for his generosity and decades of service.
  • A Givealittle page has been set up to help cover funeral costs and support his family.

The victim of a “freak” workplace accident is being remembered as a devoted member of the Western Springs Speedway.

Friends of Kevin Barry said he was in his 60s and was an “extremely popular” member of the safety crew for decades.

A friend of Barry confirmed his death took place at a Whangārei address earlier this week.

Jason Jones, from the Western Springs Speedway Association, told the Herald Barry had been “one of my best friends, I’ve known him for over 30 years”.

Kevin Barry was the victim of a fatal workplace accident. Photo / Givealittle
“Kevin was always a straight-up guy and [was] never afraid to fight for what was right.

“He was so generous, a real man’s man with a giant heart, especially when it came to his family.”

Barry played a key role in saving lives in hundreds of accidents, some which were “the worst accidents can get”, Jones said.

Barry would “give you pretty much anything and everything”, he added.

The victim of a “freak” workplace accident is being remembered as a devoted member of the Western Springs Speedway. Photo / James Selwyn Photos
Motul New Zealand said in a Facebook tribute: “Rest in peace Kevin, you are a true passionate motorsport petrolhead who dedicated everything to the sport and the success of others.”

R&R Powersports said Barry had died in a “freak accident at work”.

“We will all miss him so much and he [will] always have a special place in our hearts.”

The victim of a “freak” workplace accident is being remembered as a devoted member of the Western Springs Speedway. Photo / James Selwyn Photos
A family member described Barry as “our number one supporter who will be dearly missed”.

“He was so generous that he often left himself with very little in return.

“He deserves a send-off fitting of such a great man.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help cover funeral costs and to ease the financial burden on his family

The Givealittle page said: “Kevin was a kind, hardworking soul who brought light and laughter to everyone who knew him.”

