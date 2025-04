Emergency services were called to the Onerahi address around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

One person has died following a workplace incident involving machinery in Whangārei.

Emergency services were called to an Onerahi address around 5.30pm on Tuesday, police said.

“WorkSafe has been advised. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews attended an accident.