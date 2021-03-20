Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Kerre McIvor: Government must tackle homelessness, violence, stop hiding behind Covid

4 minutes to read

The number of people in emergency housing tripled in Wellington in the past year and anti-social behaviour and crime is on the rise. Photo / File

Kerre McIvor
By:

OPINION:

Katie Harris's piece in the Herald on Sunday recounting how unsafe she felt walking in Wellington certainly struck a chord.

If you didn't see it, Katie, a young journalist in NZME's Wellington office, says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.