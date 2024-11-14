The incident has been reported to police. There were no cameras so, Bird didn’t know who was responsible or exactly when it happened.

“We’ve had no feedback from the community in terms of if anybody saw anything.”

Bird said the shade sail created a place for kids to be outside away from the heat of the sun and the turf was by the Year 1 and 2 classrooms and flowed through into the junior playground.

The area has since been cordoned off with cones and tape.

“It’s a beautiful school, we’re very proud of it so, it’s a bit upsetting”, Bird said.

He was not sure how much the damage would cost.

“We’ll get a new one and we’ll replace it but at the same time, when our focus is supposed to be on bringing out the best in the children and we’re kind of spending time on cleaning up other people’s destruction, it’s both frustrating and distracting .”

Kelburn Normal School in Wellington. Photo / Azaria Howell

The school community was shocked, Bird said.

He wanted the community to be able to use the school’s facilities and said most people did so responsibly.

“As for any school that’s coming into the summer, it’s really important that people are looking after their local school and keeping an eye out for anything.”

The school asked anyone who heard or knew anything to get in touch.

Earlier this month Fire and Emergency community education manager Tom Ronaldson said fireworks caused unwanted fires and the toll could be significant.

“Since 2019 we have seen 676 fires caused by fireworks, 513 of which were vegetation fires,” Tom Ronaldson says.

“One fire caused by fireworks is too many. It is a preventable fire we have to attend. It is also a totally unnecessary fire that may take our crews away from another emergency.”

