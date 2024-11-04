Every year, the SPCA warns what is an exciting night for us is a terrifying evening for animals.

Fire and Emergency NZ repeatedly urges people to think about the risks of fireworks before buying them. Since 2019, we’ve seen 676 fires caused by fireworks, 513 of which were vegetation fires.

On average, ACC accepts about 300 new claims a year for fireworks-related injuries — and data shows children under 10 make up about a quarter of those.

Each time November 5 rolls around, the question is asked: should fireworks be banned?

This year, the Pawprint Petition has been launched asking Kiwis to help convince the Government to ban the private sale and use of fireworks.

More than 44,000 humans have signed the petition — and more than 41,000 pets have made their mark, with the ability to sign with a pawprint.

Animates chief executive Neil Cowie told The Front Page it’s not only November 5 pet parents have to worry about.

“The bigger issue is the stockpiling of fireworks that gets set off throughout the year, which really compounds the stress and the danger to animals.

“As a pet owner, I can take steps to safeguard my pets, look after them, lock them inside. It’s when you least expect it down the track that the real dangers and distress to animals come to the fore.

“I really feel for the wildlife, the birds, our livestock, horses, for instance. If you don’t have the ability to look after your horse and put them in a stable the consequences can be quite catastrophic,” he said.

AA Insurance underwriting manager Nancye Maloni told The Front Page the company’s fireworks survey reveals Kiwis support a fireworks ban in our backyards.

“When asked if there should be a ban on fireworks, 54% of those surveyed supported a ban for recreational use, while an additional 17% wanted to go further and have fireworks banned entirely.

“The survey results are showing a very similar trend to last year — with almost three-quarters of Kiwis saying fireworks should be banned for recreational or ‘backyard’ use, at least.

“This is especially high among females, homeowners, and those aged 50+. The top reasons for supporting a ban included scaring animals, irresponsible use, and risk of fire damage,” she said.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about the latest push to ban the recreational sale of fireworks in New Zealand.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am.






