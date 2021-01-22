Keep Hawke's Bay Covid-free - activate Bluetooth at Six60 this weekend

Set up of Six60's Saturdays concert at Hawke's Bay Showgrounds Tomoana. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke's Bay health official has urged locals and visitors to continue using the NZ Covid Tracer app as thousands pour into the region for a weekend of events.

There is also concern about the number of people who may seek the emergency department at Hawke's Bay Hospital ahead of the Six60 concert on Saturday night.

The performance is expected to attract about 20,000 people.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said with the number of daily scans down significantly and a big weekend in Hawke's Bay, visitors and locals must do their bit to keep the region free of Covid-19.

"We are fortunate that we can come together in large groups and enjoy events like this, unlike most other parts of the world," he said, "We all need to follow the rule for keeping summer unstoppable though."

A Hawke's Bay Today snap test last Friday found just seven of 100 people signed in on the app at the door at Countdown Hastings, and 11 of 100 did the same at Pak'nSave Napier.

Jones said it's vital people enable the Covid Tracer app's Bluetooth feature on their phones.

"While scanning creates a diary record of where you have been, the Bluetooth tracing function is like your phone giving a digital high-five to other nearby phones using the app," he said.

"At a big event this is really important."

With about 20,000 expected at Six60's concert in Hastings, Hawke's Bay health officials are urging the public to use the NZ Covid Tracer app. Photo / Supplied

The medical officer of health said if a person turns out to have had the virus at the time of the show most people attending will not have had any contact with the case.

"The app will help those who may be a close contact by sending a message early on and telling them what to do," Jones said.

The doctor said people need to remember to wash their hands and check whether they need to get a Covid test if they have any symptoms.

"If you're from out of town and need a test, please don't wait until you get home," he said.

He urged people to choose the right care if they are unwell or injured and leave ED to focus on emergencies only with Hawke's Bay Hospital and ED currently very busy.

With hot weather predicted, the Bridge Pa Wine Festival on and a big concert line

up, Jones also reminded people to stay hydrated and to cover up in the sun.

"Take it easy and remember the golden rule; drink one glass of water for every alcoholic beverage."