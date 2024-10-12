Taxpayer's Union Curia poll shows New Zealanders see health as an important political issue and Christopher Luxon returns from Laos with a vow to bolster the defence industry.

A group of kayakers was rescued after being blown off course near the Whangamatā coast this morning.

A police spokesperson said three people were rescued after they were alerted to the kayakers who were unable to make it to shore at 8.40am near Donut Island.

Police said a fourth member of the group, on a paddleboard, was also unaccounted for.

“The paddleboarder made it to shore safely, however, the remaining three were separated by differing currents and were located over one nautical mile away from each other and over five nautical miles off-shore.”