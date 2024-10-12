Advertisement
Kayakers rescued after being blown off course near Whangamatā

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A group of kayakers was rescued after being blown off course near the Whangamatā coast this morning.

A police spokesperson said three people were rescued after they were alerted to the kayakers who were unable to make it to shore at 8.40am near Donut Island.

Police said a fourth member of the group, on a paddleboard, was also unaccounted for.

“The paddleboarder made it to shore safely, however, the remaining three were separated by differing currents and were located over one nautical mile away from each other and over five nautical miles off-shore.”

Three people have been rescued after being blown off course in their kayaks off the coast of Whangamatā. Photo / 123RF
Police confirmed that all four people have since been recovered after a multi-agency response and the assistance of a resident who was alerted to the incident and helped search for the kayakers with a private helicopter.

Volunteers from Coastguard Whangamatā, Coastguard Waihī Beach, Coastguard Tairua-Pāuanui, Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol, and Surf Life Saving helped aid the rescue efforts.

“Luckily, everyone was wearing life jackets and wetsuits as a precaution,” the spokesperson said

It is recommended that anyone who is planning to go out on the water, including when you are boating, kayaking or paddleboarding should wear a life jacket.

“Police advise outdoor enthusiasts to always check weather and ocean forecasts before setting out on your journey; today, high winds were forecast, which likely contributed to the incident.”

Save

