The tight-knit tourist town of Milford Sound is reeling after a local kayaker died in an accident on the Cleddau River.

He was Daymon “Daymo” Nuhaj, 23, originally of Nelson.

Friends have paid tribute to Nuhaj on social media, remembering him as “a beautiful soul” and “a friendly presence” around town.

A celebration of Nuhaj’s life, including a paddle on kayaks, was being organised for just after noon on Saturday in Milford Sound.