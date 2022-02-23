Voyager 2021 media awards
Kawerau: Armed police make arrest after alleged shooting

A firearm was recovered during the arrest. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

A man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in Kawerau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said today police officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad, arrested a man in Kawerau in connection with an incident on February 19 in which a man was allegedly shot and seriously injured.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest, he said.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

Wilson said the police investigation was ongoing and further arrests had not been ruled out.